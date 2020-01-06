Crescent and Basin Park Hotels to reopen in Eureka Springs June 15

This comes on the heels of several successful “weekend only” careful openings at both properties.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Eureka Springs’ two landmark historic hotels, the 1886 Crescent and the 1905 Basin Park, will be reopening to full service on Monday, June 15.

This comes on the heels of several successful “weekend only” careful openings at both properties.

According to hotel officials, both properties will continue to strictly adhere to health safety protocols as set down by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) during this reopening phase.

“Our guests are ready to come back to the places that have provided such wonderful lifetime memories and fun throughout the years. Eureka Springs and our two hotels are such places.” said Jack Moyer, general manager and executive vice-president for both properties. “This includes all of our services at both the Crescent and the Basin Park to our guests, patrons and friends.”

Returning and opening to full capacity in the Crescent Hotel will be nightly lodging, SkyBar Gourmet Pizza and scenic overlook dining, New Moon Spa & Salon, a full slate of daily resort activities, and the Crescent Hotel Ghost Tours.

The planning for weddings at the Crescent’s numerous venues has also been opened for gatherings of up to 50 total attendees.

Downtown Eureka Springs’ centerpiece, the Basin Park Hotel, will also be swinging its doors open fully on June 15 offering guests an even more enjoyable visit than in years past.

This follows the recent redevelopment of this seven-story epicenter in the heart of the town’s entertainment district.

“Safety and compliant protocols will continue as suggested by the AHD when we fully open for business as usual beginning by this mid-June date,” concluded Moyer. “We join our local hospitality partners as Eureka Springs returns for the full enjoyment of guests and visitors on June 15. It will be the experience they remember or have heard so much about.”

Numerous attractions will be open by this time. Attractions that include the Great Passion Play, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs Brewery, Escape Room 13, Eureka Springs & North Arkansas Railway, Float Eureka, Ozark Mountain Ziplines, Turtle Back Ridge Family Fun Park, Cosmic Cavern, Onyx Cave, Quigley’s Castle, Promised Land Zoo, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, and Eureka Springs Tram Tours.

This is in addition to Eureka Springs' host of outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking, water sports on this Ozark village’s two lakes and three rivers, and/or just sitting in the city’s numerous parks just living in the moment while people watching, a favorite pastime of visitors and residents alike.

Special events will be returning to Eureka Springs as well. A full calendar of these days and activities can be found at EurekaSpringsOnline.com.

Effective Tuesday, June 2, hours of operation for the drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic at the Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic will be 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The clinic is located at 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A in Eureka Springs.