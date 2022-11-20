Creekmore's 2022 Annual Holiday Express set to kick off Nov. 28

The City of Fort Smith says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Creekmore's 23rd Annual Holiday Express event is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 28.

The event will go on from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The City of Fort Smith made the announcement via Facebook and says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.

The public is invited to enjoy a free train ride around Creekmore park and look at the holiday light displays.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

