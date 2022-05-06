Creekmore Express delays opening, unable to fill conductor position

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department announced via Facebook the delay of the Creekmore Express opening.
The miniature train ride was originally scheduled to start operating this Saturday, May 7.
The City says it has been unable to fill this position due to limited interest.
The train will begin operating once the position is filled.
Those interested in the job can visit the City's website to apply. For more information on the position, you can call 479-784-1006.
