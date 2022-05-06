Creekmore Express delays opening, unable to fill conductor position

The miniature train ride was initially scheduled to start operating this Saturday, May 7.

The miniature train ride was originally scheduled to start operating this Saturday, May 7.

The City says it has been unable to fill this position due to limited interest.

The train will begin operating once the position is filled.

Those interested in the job can visit the City's website to apply. For more information on the position, you can call 479-784-1006.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The miniature train at Creekmore Park will not open this weekend. We hope to fill this position soon. To subscribe for updates, please visit our City website at https://www.fortsmithar.gov Posted by The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.