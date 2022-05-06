x
Creekmore Express delays opening, unable to fill conductor position

The miniature train ride was initially scheduled to start operating this Saturday, May 7.
Credit: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department announced via Facebook the delay of the Creekmore Express opening. 

The City says it has been unable to fill this position due to limited interest.

The train will begin operating once the position is filled.

Those interested in the job can visit the City's website to apply. For more information on the position, you can call 479-784-1006.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The miniature train at Creekmore Park will not open this weekend. We hope to fill this position soon. To subscribe for updates, please visit our City website at https://www.fortsmithar.gov

Posted by The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

RELATED: Inclusive playground planned for Creekmore Park; homeless service plan again tabled

RELATED: Steel Horse Rally sets dates for May 2022

