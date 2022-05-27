x
Fort Smith's Creekmore Express 2022 schedule released

There is no cost to ride the train but donations are welcomed.
Credit: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation has released the 2022 Creekmore Express schedule. 

The Creekmore Express train will start running Saturday, May 28. There is no cost to ride the train but donations are welcomed.

The hours of operation are: 

May 28 - Aug 20

Wed-Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Aug 27 - Oct 23

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Click here to read more about the Creekmore Express train.

Good news!! Creekmore Express begins running this Saturday, May 28th at 10:00am!!

Posted by The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department on Thursday, May 26, 2022

