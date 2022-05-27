Fort Smith's Creekmore Express 2022 schedule released

There is no cost to ride the train but donations are welcomed.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation has released the 2022 Creekmore Express schedule.

The Creekmore Express train will start running Saturday, May 28. There is no cost to ride the train but donations are welcomed.

The hours of operation are:

May 28 - Aug 20

Wed-Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Aug 27 - Oct 23

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Click here to read more about the Creekmore Express train.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.