Crawford, Sebastian county clerks see significant rise in absentee ballot requests

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Voting interest in the Nov. 3 general elections is running high in both Sebastian and Crawford counties, according to election officials. 

The number of voters seeking absentee ballots is considerably higher than in the 2016 general election.

In 2016, there were 73,783 registered voters in Sebastian County for the general election. 

Of those, 44,929 or 60.89% voted in the general election. There were 71,066 registered voters in the county for the 2018 general elections.

Thursday (Oct. 8), the Sebastian County Clerk’s office reported 72,882 registered voters in Sebastian County. 

County Clerk Sharon Brooks said about 300 came into the county clerk’s office to register to vote Monday (Oct. 5), the last day to register to vote in Arkansas for the Nov. 3 elections.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

