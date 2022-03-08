Crawford Co. residents without water after issues at Lee Creek Treatment Plant

Residents north of Interstate 40 up to Highway 59 in Crawford County are experiencing a water outage Friday morning.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Some residents in the River Valley woke up Friday, Aug. 5, without water.

According to Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne, residents north of Interstate 40 up to Highway 59 in Crawford County are experiencing a water outage. Customers in Van Buren, Cedarville and Rudy share the same water system and are all dealing with the outage.

Those at higher elevations are being affected the most.

Dufresne says there is not an exact count yet of how many people are without water. He says they are working to "re-valve" water from another source, but most of the surrounding communities get their water from Fort Smith. It's unclear when water will be restored to those without it.

The outage comes a day after Fort Smith residents were asked to conserve water due to maintenance and repair issues at the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant.

A mechanical issue was first found Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, and the plant was shut down for repairs. During the maintenance, Lee Creek was still able to produce water using a "small backup system," while Lake Fort Smith increased its water production to continue providing clean drinking water to residents.

The maintenance needed to repair the second issue isn't projected by the city to be done until Monday, Aug. 8 with the plant being back to full-water production on Friday, Aug. 12.

No other information has been released at this time.

