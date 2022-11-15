Search underway for missing hunter in Crawford County

George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14 near Kimes Tower Road.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews are searching for a hunter who was reported missing Monday night.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes Tower Road.

Multiple agencies are currently conducting a search.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES: Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device