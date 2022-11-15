Missing hunter found 'cold but in good spirits,' Crawford County officials say

George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14 near Kimes Tower Road. He was found safe on Nov. 15.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing in Crawford County on Monday night.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes Tower Road.

Multiple agencies, including Sebastian County Search and Rescue, conducted the search.

Crawford County Emergency Manager Veronica Robbins helped coordinate crews from multiple sheriff’s offices, fire departments, and the newly reinstated Crawford County Search and Rescue team.

"There is very steep terrain, rocky terrain and in the snow, you know makes it slippery," said Robbins. "We are new. We're about three months into rebuilding our team so it's an experience."

Clifford Cope is the team commander for the Crawford County Search and Rescue team. There are 21 members total and 10 attended as some focus on water rescues.

"This morning, you could not see 50 yards because of the fog," said Cope. "Extremely white everything was, and it's extremely cold, but it was very foggy"

While Combee didn’t want to speak on camera, family members tell us that he found a safe place to camp and wait out the snow. They explained that he walked around a tree throughout the night to keep his blood flowing.

"That's what kept him going," said Cope. "As he just kept moving and kept moving. He did have a rifle with him, he did fire shots. And he was yelling for help. And we did not hear those. But we did talk to people who did hear the shots fired."

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, the CCSO reported that Combee had been located. They say was "cold but in good spirits."

Combee's family said he’s simply thankful to be home.

No other information has been released at this time.

