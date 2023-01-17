Crawford County community divided on banning LGBTQ books in library

A Crawford County quorum court meeting hosted a heated discussion around banning the library's books on "alternative lifestyles," or LGBTQ+ topics.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A special meeting of the Crawford County Library Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17 was the setting of a discussion centered around banning the library's books on "alternative lifestyles" or topics surrounding LGBTQIA+ identities.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, 5NEWS received a fax from Crawford County Library Board Chairman Tammi Hamby announcing the meeting and that "no public comments will be allowed."

Directly after, a county Quorum Court meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Notes from Dr. Jeff Hamby, the husband of Tammi Hamby, are found from a previous meeting dated Dec. 19, wherein Jeff says, "Ask yourself as leaders of our community if teaching our child that they may be queer or homosexual or a drag queen is the best use of our limited tax resources?"

Also in the comments is John Riordan, who says he speaks on behalf of River Valley City Elders, a local conservative group. According to the notes, Riordan says there are books "promoting homosexual lifestyles, gender confusion, and glorifying drag queens that are highlighted on displays."

According to reports, in reaction to these comments in December, the library moved the books into a section that sees less traffic.

Julie Eversole, a resident at the meeting was quoted saying, "I do not want our children, grandchildren seeing these books—I feel they are damaging psychologically, and I feel like our children are losing their innocence."

On the other side of the aisle, Lauren Escamilla, another resident wanted the board to know that "as LGBTQ+ people, this is a library for everyone."

Another attendee, Sherry Marshall said that "there should be books for every person, and that's what we're forgetting—it's a place where people can educate themselves."

Captain Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department has confirmed that a police presence was requested at the library board meeting.

During the meeting, newly elected board chair Tammara Hamby also questioned Library System Director Deidre Gryzmala about budget concerns.

According to members of the Crawford County quorum court, they have no power to "defund" the library system, and that the only way books can be banned from the system is by the library board itself.

The Library Board's next scheduled meeting is set for Mar. 14, at the Alma branch.

