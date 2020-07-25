32 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Crawford County Jail

191 tests for COVID-19 were administered at the Crawford County Jail this week.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown on Friday (July 24) announced results from COVID-19 tests administered to inmates and jail staff by the Arkansas Department of Health.

On Wednesday (July 22), a total of 191 tests for COVID-19 were administered to 173 inmates and 18 detention deputies, nurses and or medical staff.

All staff members tested negative for COVID-19.

32 inmates tested positive for the disease. Of these 32 inmates, only one female inmate had a positive result, according to Sheriff Brown.

All inmates that tested positive were asymptomatic and will quarantine from all other inmates and monitored daily.

Eight deputies were in indirect contact with an infected inmate on Tuesday (July 21). Those deputies were tested Friday and will remain self-quarantined until the tests are completed, according to Sheriff Brown.