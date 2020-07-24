Crawford County Detention Center employees honored with award ceremony

Three employees received the 'Lifesaving Award' for quick-thinking actions and response to a detainee that was being brought into the Justice Center.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Crawford County Sheriff, Ron Brown and Captain Patti Stroud recently held an award ceremony recognizing several Crawford County Detention Center employees.

Awards were given to seven employees during the ceremony.

Sergeant Colton Gregory, Corporal Reed Ingram and Deputy Luis Ortiz received the 'Lifesaving Award' for quick-thinking actions and response to a detainee that was being brought into the Justice Center.

Sergeant Samantha Goodwin received the Leadership Award.

Sergeant Colton Gregory and Corporal Zeke Boyd received an Achievement Award.

Deputy Hannah Boyd was named Officer of the Quarter.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted the award winners’ names and pictures on Facebook along with this message, “In order for employees to receive these awards they must be nominated by a co-worker. Help us in congratulating the hard work and leadership of your Crawford County Detention Staff!”