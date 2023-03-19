Crash in Van Buren involving Crawford County Deputy

The crash took place at the intersection of Alma Highway and Alma Boulevard in Van Buren.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two people including a Crawford County Sheriff's deputy are recovering after a crash this weekend. This is all according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Van Buren Police.

The crash took place at the intersection of Alma Highway and Alma Boulevard in Van Buren. Police say the deputy was heading to a disturbance call when the deputy and another car crashed into each other. A 5NEWS viewer told us he was also hit and injured in that crash and shared these photos:

Crawford County Sheriff Daniel Perry told 5NEWS the deputy has a concussion. The deputy along with the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries".

The identity of the deputy has not been released at this time.

