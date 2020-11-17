Crawford County Courthouse clock to be restored after being struck by lightning

The clock tower has been a Crawford County staple since the 1800s, but the hands of the clock haven't worked properly in nearly 20 years.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After being struck by lightning, the historic Crawford County Courthouse clock went silent.

Bells that chimed haven't been heard along Main Street for the past couple of years.

“They’re cleaning all the parts, they’re recalibrating just to get it where it’s working properly and chiming,” said Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap.

Although the hands didn’t work, the clock still chimed until it was struck by lightning back in December of 2018.

“It being silenced hasn’t been a good thing,” Judge Gilstrap said.

And community members agree. Tonia Fry grew up in Van Buren and was working at the courthouse one day when she realized something was wrong.

“I sat here and watched and it didn’t chime and I was disappointed,” Fry said.

"The clock chime was a sound she remembered hearing as a kid and a sound she wanted her son to hear one day too,” Judge Gilstrap said.

So in the fall of 2019, she got to work finding donors, clock smiths and crane companies to repair the historic downtown clock. Fry has saved every piece of documentation while working on this project in hopes of inspiring her son.

“I want him to know we can make a difference just by ourself with a team of people, I want him to know we were a part of a piece of history,” Fry said.

The clock was originally supposed to be finished in March of this year but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was postponed.

On Tuesday (Nov. 17) the project picked back up just in time to celebrate the milestone of Crawford County celebrating its 200th year.

To hear the clock chime again is a sound organizers say they hope will bring hope in the midst of a pandemic.

“This year has been so tough on so many and I hope someone hears it and decides it’s a new day a new year is coming this is a new beginning for our county and it’s a beautiful memory for them,” Fry said.

The clock was originally expected to be done later Tuesday but a few parts were damaged when reassembling it so they hope to still have it done just in time for the holiday season.