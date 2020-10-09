Crawford County asking for public opinion on Diamond Center Park

Some ideas from a trail around the park to interactive play equipment, benches, and other features have been discussed.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crawford County officials are asking for public input and ideas for the Diamond Center Park.

“We are very interested to hear what park amenities and potential events that the residents and visitors to the Diamond Center Park hope to see in the future,” said Judge Dennis Gilstrap.

Some ideas from a trail around the park to interactive play equipment, benches, and other features have been discussed. In order to develop and create a preferred park design, Crawford County is reaching out to the community.

To access the survey, go to: https://publicinput.com/Walk10CrawfordCounty or you can call/text WALK to 855-680-0455. Also, you can download the survey query code from several signs placed at the park and other locations in Crawford County.

To support county planning and policy efforts that help increase access to high-quality, close-to-home parks and public green space, Crawford County received $40,000 in grant funding from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

The grant funding is given in coordination with 10 Minute Walk, a campaign dedicated to improving access to parks and green spaces while positively transforming communities. Funding for this work is provided by The JPB Foundation.