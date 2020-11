It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. each day at the center located at 605 Alma Boulevard Circle in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — If you're searching for a job, the Crawford County Adult Education Center is hosting a three-day drive-thru event to help you find one.

The event begins Tuesday (Nov. 3) and runs through Thursday (Nov. 5).

It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. each day at the center located at 605 Alma Boulevard Circle in Van Buren.