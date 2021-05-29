Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office looks for owner of very unhealthy horse

Traveler is set for a long road to recovery. He was found with hundreds of ticks, a ripped lip, and ribs showing. Traveler also has cancer.

CEDARVILLE, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner or owners of a horse found in Cedarville near the Pine Tower Circle area.

Taylor Newby is now caring for the horse as police search for the owners.



“We named him traveler because he was traveling down the road,” said Taylor Newby. She is taking care of the horse while police search for his original owners. “He’s going to be traveling a little journey,” Newby said.

Traveler is set for a long road to recovery. He was found with hundreds of ticks, a ripped lip, and ribs showing. Traveler also has cancer.

“He’s just super weak. Very weak,” Newby said describing Traveler. Newby continued saying, “My guess is someone and realized he had that didn’t have the funds to care for them and just let them out.”

While sheriff’s deputies continue to look for the original owners of Traveler. Newby says she’ll take care of him. “We’ll we have him and find him a good home to be adopted to,” said Newby.

In the meantime. She plans to care for him like she does her other horse. Spraying him for ticks and trips to the vet. Also helping him regain his weight.

“I’m going to give him some good grains. I’m going to get him some good grain and hay. So, he can gain some weight,” said Newby. “Get them on the right track. to see and healthy,” Newby continued.

Newby says it will at least take six to eight months for Traveler to fully recover.

“Please just take care of what you have and don’t get a living being if you can’t take care of it,” Newby said.