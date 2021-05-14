Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office leads massive search effort to find missing man; body found, not yet identified

Aaron Beauford has been missing since May 6. A body was found on May 14 in the area he was last seen in Chester and sent to the state crime lab for identification.

CHESTER, Arkansas — The body of a deceased male was found in a massive May 14 search effort to find a Crawford County man who had been missing for eight days.

On May 10, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) issued a release saying 42-year-old Aaron Beauford, of Winslow, had been missing since May 6 around 12:50 p.m. and last seen on foot in the area of Locust Mountain Rd. and Haggard Springs Rd. in Chester.

On Friday (May 14), the CCSO, Piney Point Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Search and Rescue, Tri-County Search and Rescue and Benton County Forestry met in Mountainburg at 8:00 a.m. to organize a joint search for Beauford.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown confirmed a body was found during the search late Friday morning, approximately one mile from the last place Beauford was seen in Chester.

The body was sent to the state crime lab for identification.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Sheriff Brown said an autopsy would be requested.

Aaron Beauford: Last seen May 6

On the day Aaron went missing, Sheriff Brown said he and his brother Drew were inside a structure near Locust Mountain Rd. committing an alleged burglary when neighbors who had heard an ATV came to investigate and confronted them.

According to Brown, one of the neighbors opened fire as the two brothers attempted to flee in a side-by-side ATV, hitting Drew in the leg and one of the tires of the ATV, causing it to flip.

The brothers separated at that time. Aaron told Drew he was going to stay in the woods, and Drew went to get help for his gunshot wound, according to Brown.

Sheriff Brown said an arrest can be expected but gave no further information.

Drew was treated at a local hospital and released. The CCSO will release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.