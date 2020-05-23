x
Crash injures officer, driver in Van Buren

A Van Buren police officer was involved in a crash on Friday (May 22).

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, a Van Buren Police Department officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle Friday (May 22) evening. 

Both the officer and the other driver were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The accident happened near Rena Road and Highway 59. 

The identity of the officer or the other driver has not been released.

A passerby captured video of the officer being carried away on a stretcher. 

Check back for updates to this story. 

