Crash injures officer, driver in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, a Van Buren Police Department officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle Friday (May 22) evening.
Both the officer and the other driver were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened near Rena Road and Highway 59.
The identity of the officer or the other driver has not been released.
A passerby captured video of the officer being carried away on a stretcher.
