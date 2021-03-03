Passenger in vehicle that crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School dies from injuries

Natalia Wiggins, 25, was riding in a vehicle that slammed into the gym at the school on Sunday. She has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A passenger in a vehicle that crashed into the Siloam Springs Intermediate School has died, according to a fatality report posted by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Natalia Wiggins, 25, was riding in a vehicle that slammed into the gym at the school on Sunday (Feb. 28). She has since died due to injuries sustained in the crash. The Siloam Springs Police Department also confirmed her death with 5NEWS.

An incident report states that the vehicle's driver was traveling on Highway 43 at high speed when the car went through an intersection and ran straight into the building after failing to negotiate a curved road.

18-year-old Desa Watkins was sitting in the back seat of the car that crashed. She was on life support due to the injuries she sustained in the collision. 5NEWS spoke with her mother about the incident and recovery.

It's also reported that the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition.

Sunday was the second time this year that a car has crashed into a part of the gym. Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick says they plan to meet with the city engineer to see if adding bollards or concrete would make it safer.