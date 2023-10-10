Crash between go-kart and car kills minor in Franklin County

Authorities say the minor was driving the go-kart north on Highway 23 before passing the center line and striking a car going south.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — According to a report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS), a minor was killed on Oct. 9, when the go-kart they were driving crashed into a car.

An Arkansas State Trooper investigating the crash says the minor was driving the go-kart north on Highway 23 at around 5 p.m. before crossing the center line and hitting a car going south.

The age and identity of the minor who died in the crash were not initially included in the ADPS report.

