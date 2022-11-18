Cranksgiving food drive happening in Rogers

All ages are welcome to participate in the charity race and scavenger hunt.

ROGERS, Ark. — Cyclists of all ages and abilities will gather for the Cranksgiving event in Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 19, to collect food for CARE Community Center.

Cranksgiving is a combination alley-cat race and scavenger hunt, with cyclists pedaling throughout the city to visit local stores and collect holiday food items from a secret list.

In the alley-cat race, cyclists can choose their route which may include streets, bike paths, and alleys, to get to their destination. The list or "Manifest" is a partnership between the event organizers and a local charity, comprised of non-perishable food items.

The ride is complete when cyclists return to their starting point within the time given. There is also a photo scavenger hunt, a costume contest and prizes for completing the challenges.

No experience is necessary and all ages on a bike are welcome. This event is held to help families in need during the holidays.

Participants are asked to arrive to register at noon. All you need is a bike, a helmet, a bag or backpack a bike lock, and $20-25 to purchase food.

There is no fee to participate. This year, the event starts and finishes at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers.

To learn more about this event, click here or email Amy at amy@ozarkbeercompany.com.

