CPG firm in Rogers strikes deal to distribute new product line backed by Trisha Yearwood

ROGERS, Arkansas — CPG (consumer packaged goods) manufacturer and distributor in Rogers launched a new product line on April 15 in the attractive and growing pet category.

Axis Product Group has struck a deal to introduce the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection to select retailers, both brick-and-mortar and online.

Chewy.com, Amazon, Lowes.com, Atwoods Ranch and Home, Atwoods.com and Wayfair sell the products.

They are also available at trishayearwoodpetcollection.com.

Yearwood is a three-time Grammy Award-winning country artist, actress, author, chef, television personality and entrepreneur.

She said the new brand “honors and celebrates” the resilience and spirit of rescue animals everywhere.

Products include collars, leashes, bags, grooming supplies, washable bedding, supplies and 100% natural dog treats and chews.