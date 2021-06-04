x
Covid vaccine clinic to be held at Tontitown Farmer's Market

TONTITOWN, Ark. — The Tontitown Farmer's Market has partnered with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to host a Covid vaccine clinic.

They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, which is a one dose vaccine. 

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Harry Sbanotto Park in Tontitown on May 29. It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They ask that bring your ID and insurance card if available.

