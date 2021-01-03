COVID still a concern in Fort Smith metro

The mask mandate has been lifted along with other cautionary restrictions that were commonplace for more than 12 months beginning when the COVID-19 pandemic hit AR.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The mask mandate has been lifted along with other cautionary restrictions that were commonplace for more than 12 months beginning when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas in March 2020. Life has started to return to what most consider normal, but the COVID virus remains and people throughout the state are still fighting it.

As of Thursday (June 11), there were 208 people throughout the state hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations were down eight from Wednesday (June 10).

Alicia Agent, marketing manager with Baptist Health Fort Smith & Van Buren, said Baptist is still caring for COVID patients at the hospital in Fort Smith. Mardi Taylor, senior media relations and communications specialist with Mercy Fort Smith, said there are currently two COVID patients in the ICU at Mercy and one other COVID patient hospitalized.