COVID impacting trash collection in Rogers

A combination of COVID-related illnesses and supply chain issues is causing trash pickup delays in Rogers.

ROGERS, Arkansas — The City of Rogers shared a letter issued by Orion Waste Solutions regarding the impact of supply chain issues affecting the availability of parts for trucks and COVID-related illnesses impacting staffing. Combinations of these have caused delays in recent weeks.

Residents are asked to leave their cans on the curb if their pickup is missed, as Orion will resume pickups the next day

The letter from Orion stated:

"We are reminding our Municipalities that we will always strive to meet our service requirements per the City contract. There will be times unfortunately that we will experience potential delays like all other businesses during this pandemic.

Currently our Thursday and Friday routes are our biggest days and these routes will experience delays from time to time. Orion will start routes each morning at 7:00 a.m. as required and will stop routes at 7:00 p.m .at the latest each day. Unfortunately, due to the nature of our business we will not fully know the impact of where we stopped service until later that evening as we review drivers routes and our GPS (after City Hall has closed for the day).

We do encourage customers to leave their carts at the curb until picked up. We will start our routes at the last house serviced and resume the next day's route as soon as the prior days routes are completed. If a customer needs to pull their container in at night they will need to place back at the curb by 7:00 a.m. Since the trucks are equipped with GPS and forward facing drive cams we can certainly pick back up where left off and validate whether customers were truly missed."