COVID hospitalizations at record high in NWA

Northwest Arkansas records the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

ARKANSAS, USA — As the Delta variant continues to sweep the nation, northwest Arkansas records the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We are seeing literal exponential growth,” Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said.

Northwest Arkansas is caring for 165 COVID-19 patients. This is a 13 percent increase from Friday (July 30) and the highest number of hospitalizations since January. There’s a growing concern for more than just bed space.

“The biggest limitation is nursing, where we’re really struggling to get nurses, having to request traveling nurses, which we’re competing with other states for as the virus surges in other areas,” Dr. Sharkey said.

Last week, UAMS reopened its specialized COVID units to help bear the load of cases rolling into the ER daily.

This comes after earlier this summer, there was no longer a need for them. Of the patients being treated for the virus right now, 99 percent are eligible for the vaccine. 95 percent of the hospitalizations are people who are not vaccinated. Taking it a step further, Governor Hutchinson tweeted Monday saying the only remedy is getting the vaccine.

Dr. Sharkey joins Governor Hutchinson in saying do your part,

“So my message is this, yes you may not be worried about covid, but I’m telling you you should be. We are seeing healthy people in the hospital very seriously ill with covid-19 even if you were to get it and you were one of the lucky ones you could pass it on to at least 8 people on average.”

But there may be a key element to getting shots into weary arms by bringing the vaccines to the people.

“Just getting out into the community, it really helps people be able to come to us even easier than to go to a clinic. Just being out in a place where everyone can come together instead of being out like we are here today, ” Nurse, Nicole Trujio, said of the vaccine clinic held by the Community Mobile Clinic in Rogers.