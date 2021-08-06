COVID-19 vaccine to be offered at Central Mall

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will now be offered at Central Mall in Fort Smith.
This is thanks to a partnership between the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health. This is in an effort to meet the Governor’s May 4th directive of 50% of Arkansans vaccinated in 90 days.
People 18 years or older are eligible for the vaccine. The Central Mall is located at 5100 Rogers Avenue.
The vaccine will be offered three times this month:
- Friday, August 6, 2021; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 7, 2021; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday, August 8, 2021; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.