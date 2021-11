The Washington County Health Unit will be setting up at Cardinal Stadium before the game to administer COVID-19 shots.

The Washington County Health Unit will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at Cardinal Stadium Friday, Nov. 5.

The health unit will be set up and be ready to administer vaccinations before and during the football game.

Vaccines are available for ages 5 years or older. Booster shots will also be available.

Be sure to take your insurance card and for those receiving booster shots, remember to bring your vaccination card.