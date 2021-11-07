Covid vaccines Offered at community events as cases rise

In an effort to get more Arkansans vaccinated health organizations are working to make the vaccine more assessable bringing the vaccine to popular community events.

ARKANSAS, USA — Van Buren residents were able to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Second Saturday yesterday (July 10). Covid cases have continued to rise across the natural state, yet still lag in vaccinations.

In an effort to get more Arkansans vaccinated health organizations are working to make the vaccine more assessable bringing the vaccine to popular community events.

“We’re wanting to provide vaccinations for individuals who happen to be at an event or near an event,” said Chief Communications Officer for Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), Michelle Rupp.

That’s why Rupp says they work to bring the vaccine where people are already at.

“It’s really convenient. That’s actually one reason I came down here,” said Chelsea Smith, who was vaccinated there.

She was just one of the Van Buren residents to get their vaccines today, all while supporting the community. Smith continued saying, “I was like I needed to get it done and get it over with and do it that way and be able to go shopping as well.”

While the highly transmissible Delta variant is making its way across Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson set a goal to have 50 percent of eligible Arkansans vaccinated within the next 90 days the state working on new ways to reach hesitant and unvaccinated Arkansans.

“AFMC is operating as an extension of the Arkansas Department of Health. AFMC is operating kind of like the boots on the ground at all these different festivals and events and farmers markets,” said Rupp.

The CDC made the announcement that vaccinated kids and teachers don’t have to wear masks. Smith says she wants to take precautions.

“My daughter started school this past year and I just felt safer getting vaccinated.”

Rupp says she and her organization are happy to offer the vaccine and get more Arkansans vaccinated.