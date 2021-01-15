COVID-19 providing momentum to telemedicine, expanding scope of practice

The COVID-19 pandemic has created momentum for permanently expanding telemedicine and some medical professions’ scopes of practice, Arkansas state legislators say.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The COVID-19 pandemic has created momentum for permanently expanding telemedicine and some medical professions’ scopes of practice, Arkansas state legislators say. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Works program again will be an issue this legislative session, with the pandemic affecting the overall debate.

Certain rules and restrictions have been relaxed during the state of emergency that began last March. As lawmakers gather once again in Little Rock, the question will be whether to make those changes permanent.

Advocates for telemedicine have been among the pandemic’s biggest winners. The state had taken a go-slow approach in the past, but then a highly infectious virus increased the need to provide health care remotely. In March, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order allowing doctors and patients to establish a relationship without a face-to-face meeting and also allowing health care providers to be reimbursed for the service.