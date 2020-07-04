x
COVID-19 not affecting ArDOT projects in Northwest Arkansas

The Interstate 49 interchange project at Exit 85, which spans Rogers and Bentonville, is set to be completed in mid-2021.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The COVID-19 pandemic has broadly impacted the U.S. economy. So far, it has yet to delay any major road construction projects in Northwest Arkansas.

Randy Ort, assistant chief of administration for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), said COVID-19 has not affected any of ArDOT’s projects so far, and the weather is having a greater impact. Whether COVID-19 will impact them is unclear.

“Some of these decisions about continuing work will be up to the contractors as business owners,” Ort said. “They have to consider the health and well-being of their employees, and since the governor stated it is now considered a ‘community spread’ situation, widespread exposure is now a bigger concern.”

