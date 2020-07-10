COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record; Gov. Hutchinson said President’s infection a ‘visible’ reminder of the virus’ reach

Gov. Hutchinson also announced less restrictive guidelines for nursing home visitations Tuesday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday (Oct. 6) that the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House has caused Arkansans to be more serious about the virus and has encouraged Arkansans to “never forget the virus that continues to be part of this emergency and the reason for it.”

President Donald Trump and at least 15 others – including members of the White House Press Corps – have tested positive for COVID, with the White House event introducing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a U.S. Supreme Court nominee cited as the spreader event.

Gov. Hutchinson said the infections among those attending the event are “visible reminders” of the reach of the virus, adding that Trump’s tweet saying there is nothing to fear from COVID does not diminish how serious Arkansans view the virus.

“There is more consistent masking. There are more consistent following of guidelines,” Gov. Hutchinson said of his belief about how Arkansans have reacted to Trump’s hospitalization for COVID. “We should all be reminded of the seriousness of COVID, and as we enter flu season we have to remember that there is the potential of flu and there is the potential for COVID.”

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.