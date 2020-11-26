COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators reach new daily records

“These numbers indicate that we are moving into a bad place as we head into the holiday season,” said ACHI President and CEO and the state’s former Surgeon General.

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilations hit new record highs, and the number of school districts with high community infection rates jumped from 88 to 117.

Arkansas’ former Surgeon General said the state is moving “into a bad place” with respect to COVID spread.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) on Wednesday (Nov. 25) reported a rise of 40 COVID hospitalizations, pushing the total to a record of 1,028.

COVID patients on ventilators rose by 31 to a record 190. Total cumulative confirmed and probable cases rose by 1,965 to 150,277 and confirmed and probable deaths rose by 20 to 2,425.

Also on Wednesday, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported that 117 Arkansas school districts have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 88 a week earlier.

Of the 117, eight districts had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period or more than 1% of district residents. This is up from seven districts a week earlier.