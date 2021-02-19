COVID-19 healthcare program results announced in Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting

Business and healthcare leaders highlighted the success of a healthcare program to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Business and healthcare leaders highlighted Thursday (Feb. 18) the success of a healthcare program to combat the spread of COVID-19, a new five-year plan of the Walton Family Foundation, and work on a state hate crime bill. These were some of the topics presented at the Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting that was hosted virtually.

Nelson Peacock, CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, said the council’s healthcare efforts at the onset of the pandemic pivoted from transforming the area to a regional healthcare destination to mitigating the spread of the virus.

Through community coordinated efforts, the council in late July was awarded $7 million in federal aid to develop a COVID contact tracing program to reduce the spread of the virus among Marshallese and Hispanic residents in Northwest Arkansas and in four counties in southwestern and northeastern Arkansas.