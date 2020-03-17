x
COVID-19 FAMILY RELIEF FUND for Fayetteville Students

Donations will be directed to the greatest needs of most vulnerable students.
Credit: Fayetteville Public Education Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation created the COVID-19 Family Relief Fund to help Fayetteville students and their families.

The fund assists Fayetteville Public School students whose families are experiencing financial challenges due to unexpected loss of income during the coronavirus crisis.

Donations to the fund will be used to help these families with the costs of utilities, food, and shelter.

On Monday (Mar. 16) Fayetteville Public Schools gave thanks to the foundation on Facebook.

"We are so grateful to our giving community. Many of you have asked how to help. Please see this information from the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation who is working to provide one way to assist!"

Fayetteville Public Education Foundation encourages donations for the COVID-19 Family Relief Fund from the public. 

"During times of calamity, it is critical we support each other. The Foundation is committed to being a point of access for those who want to assist others, while also doing what we can with these resources to be of help to our most vulnerable students."

To make a contribution visit the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation online.

Donations are tax-deductible and a great way to support the children of Fayetteville Public Schools.

