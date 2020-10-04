x
Court spikes Josh Duggar's claims in molestation probe

Josh Duggar challenged the release of investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report. 

The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that dismissed claims brought against officials by reality TV personality Josh Duggar who challenged the release investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles.

The appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the dismissal of the lawsuit Duggar filed in 2018, which alleged that Springdale and Washington County officials invaded his privacy by making public investigation records that should’ve remained sealed.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Duggar to refile a civil rights claim, which Martin had initially prohibited.  

