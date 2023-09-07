Court record sealing clinic held in Fayetteville this weekend

The clinic applied to charges for Washington County and the cities that are within the county.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition & Legal Aid of Arkansas hosted a record-sealing clinic in Fayetteville on Saturday, July 8.

It took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Church located at the corner of College and Dickson Street.

People who fulfilled their court obligations in Washington County that were eligible to seal their records were invited to attend.

Sarah Moore, executive director of the Arkansas Justice Reform explains what that means.

"What that basically means is individuals who have had misdemeanors, charges convictions in the past to be able to gain unemployment or housing," said Moore.

The clinic applied to charges for Washington County and the cities that are within the county.

Those were limited to residents from:

Springdale

Fayetteville

Johnson

Prairie Grove

Lincoln

Farmington

West Fork

Tontitown

Elm Springs

A job fair was also on-site during the event.

