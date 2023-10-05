Court date delayed for next Spring for teenager who allegedly killed Chanell Moore

15-year-old Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki is accused of killing Chanell Moore at Doug's Eastside Convenience store homicide on March 24.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The court date for 15-year-old Kemuel Stucki who is accused of killing Chanell Moore and an aggravated robbery has been delayed for next Spring, according to court documents.

It's unclear if this delay is for the first-degree murder and terroristic acts trial that was set for Oct. 2, 2023, or the aggravated robbery which was set for Oct. 23.

A subpoena filed on Aug. 17 directs Aaron Lin Edington with the Fort Smith Police Department to testify at the Sebastian County Circuit court during the week of April 1, 2024.

Another filing shows Stucki's lawyers are requesting the case to be moved to juvenile court.

On Aug. 18, Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge, Stephen Tabor, granted the prosecutor's request to seal the "order for the release of records for discovery purposes and use at defendant's motion to transfer to juvenile court hearing," in Stucki's case.

Court records show Stucki last pleaded not guilty to both charges and a judge set bond at $1.25 million cash for the two charges.

