County, city officials to soon meet on future of Confederate statue in Fort Smith

Officials plan to discuss the future of the Confederate statue in Sebastian County later this month.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Documents requested by Talk Business & Politics show that Sebastian County and Fort Smith officials are making plans to talk later this month about the future of a Confederate statue on the grounds of the Sebastian County courthouse.

The discussion on whether to move a Confederate monument that has sat on the lawn surrounding the Sebastian County courthouse in Fort Smith for 117 years has sparked civil and not some civil discourse among the residents of the county and Fort Smith as passions flare in supporters on both sides the issue. By Monday (June 15) 3,625 had signed a petition started on change.org around the first of June calling for statue to be removed from the grounds of the courthouse.

The petition states that the statue was “erected as a political statement in the time of Jim Crow.” It says Fort Smith citizens want to see the city welcome all people and the statue is a “clear and present ode to the values of the Confederacy that we do not share.” Removing the statue, the petition states, will send the message that the citizens of the city do not “in any way, support racial and societal divides.”