Counting Crows announce Walmart AMP concert set for Sept. 18

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (June 11) at 10:00 a.m. with prices ranging from $35 to $129.50 plus applicable fees.

ROGERS, Arkansas — After releasing their first album in nearly seven years, Counting Crows announced they are bringing their Butter Miracle 2021 Tour with Sean Barna and Matt Sucich to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Sept.18.

Revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands, Counting Crows exploded onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-Platinum breakout album, August and Everything After and went on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide.

The band just released their newest record, Butter Miracle, Suite One in May featuring the hit single, “Elevator Boots.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (June 11) at 10:00 a.m. with prices ranging from $35 to $129.50 plus applicable fees.

The gates will open at 6:00 p.m., and the music will start at 7:00 p.m.