Counselors open 'Breakroom' in Rogers to help relieve stress

ROGERS, Ark. — A different kind of smash room will be opening in Rogers this month, with three licensed counselors as co-owners who plan to add a spin on the concept of making breaking things a business.

Co-owners of the Breakroom NWA Christi Brown, Amber Carsten, and Lakisha Bradley all have therapeutic backgrounds and plan to use the business to help alleviate landfill waste.

"In the near future, we will be adding paint throwing and guided smash sessions to help people work through anger or grief, etc. We have a lot of ideas for the future, we hope to always keep it new and fresh," Brown said.

The Breakroom is working with eSCO Recycling in Rogers, using their recycled electronics for customers to break— making the recycling process much easier, Brown says.

Along with electronics, the Breakroom also has partnerships with Club Frisco, Parkside and Five6 in Rogers and Peddlers Pub in Bentonville, collecting glass bottles to cut down on their waste.

"It’s amazing the support from local businesses and professionals that have helped us make this dream possible," Brown said.

Brown is a licensed funeral director and certified grief counselor who says she dreamed of opening a smash room for four years, but it wasn't until she met Carsten and shared that dream, that it became a reality. Bradley joined the two soon after.

"We all have a great connection and work well together. We believe God opened this door for us and we are running through it," Brown said.

Carsten is also a licensed counselor, with her own practice having locations in both Fayetteville and Rogers. Bradley is a certified therapeutic art practitioner and JBU counseling graduate student with a passion for art.

Breakroom NWA plans to open on May 14 at 2879 W. Walnut St.

