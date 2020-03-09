Cotton releases statement on vandalism of Little Rock Fallen Officers Memorial

x
“The vandalism of the Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers is egregious, and those responsible for this act will be caught held accountable."
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton released the following statement on Wednesday (Sept. 3) after the Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers was defaced by the words “defund the police.”

“The vandalism of the Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers is egregious, and those responsible for this act will be caught held accountable.

To the families of the police officers whose names are enshrined on this memorial: your loved ones gave their lives in the service of their fellow man and have forever earned the love and appreciation of Arkansans. No pathetic act of vandalism will ever change that fact. The criminals who defaced their memory and their politically-motivated supporters will be lost to history, but the names of our fallen officers will always be honored and remembered.”

