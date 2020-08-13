Cotton releases statement on the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Cotton released a statement on Thursday (Aug. 13) after the administration announced an agreement has been reached to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates:

“This deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates moves us closer to a peaceful and stable Middle East. I commend President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for their deft diplomacy to advance America’s interests in the region. I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu and Crown Prince Bin Zayed for having the courage and vision to reach this agreement. And I encourage our other partners in the region to take similar steps to advance the cause of peace and prosperity throughout the Middle East.”