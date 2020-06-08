Cotton and two other senators introduce bill to allow concealed carry for prosecutors, federal judges

According to a U.S. Marshals Service report, “threats and inappropriate comments” against protected persons increased by a magnitude of four since 2015.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton, along with Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia), introduced the Protect Our Prosecutors and Judges Act.

This bill expands the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act, which allows current and retired LEOs to carry concealed firearms, including current and retired state, local, and federal prosecutors, as well as federal judges.

Prosecutors and judges have recently been the target of attacks due to their role in the criminal justice system.

“Judges and prosecutors have been the target of growing threats and violence simply for doing their jobs. They should be able to protect their own lives and their families. Our bill will allow federal judges and prosecutors to defend themselves in a similar way to other law enforcement officers,” said Cotton.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service report from this year, “threats and inappropriate comments” against protected persons increased by a magnitude of four since 2015.

“Prosecutors and judges make difficult decisions daily that have the potential to put them in harm’s way,” said Loeffler. “In a day and age when personal information is so easily accessible online, these public servants should be able to protect themselves and their families at all times. I'm proud to support this commonsense legislation that extends the right to self-protection for those working for justice every day.”

Judge Esther Salas, a federal judge from New Jersey, spoke out about a shooting at her home on July 19, in which authorities say a misogynistic lawyer killed her son.

Salas said her son was trying to protect his father who was seriously wounded in the ambush.

In a video statement issued Monday, Judge Esther Salas called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the July 19 attack at her home in New Brunswick.

Watch: Statement from U.S. District Judge Esther Salas

“Right now, law enforcement officials are facing increased threats to their safety just for doing their jobs,” said Blackburn. “Cities across the country have seen a spike in crime in the wake of weeks-long protests, making the thin blue line appear even thinner than usual. I am pleased to join my colleagues in this crucial effort to ensure members of law enforcement are able to protect themselves in case of an emergency.”