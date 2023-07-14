Costco no longer coming to Northwest Arkansas, here's what we know

It was confirmed to 5NEWS the contract was terminated by Costco.

LOWELL, Ark. — A Costco Wholesale store is no longer a possibility in Northwest Arkansas—for now anyway.

Back in May, Lowell Mayor Chris Moore confirmed the rumors of Costco coming to the area.

The Lowell Board of Zoning Adjustments held a public hearing and the warehouse was planned for development on the southwest corner of Pleasant Grove Road and Concord Street.

However, Lyndy Lindsey of Lindsey Management told 5NEWS on Friday the wholesale retailer is the one who terminated the contract. Lindsey Management owns the land where Costco had been planning to develop.

Lindsey did still leave a glimmer of hope for the project in the future, saying "I hear they may revisit another location in Northwest Arkansas in a year or so."

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.



