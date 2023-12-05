Costco could soon come to Northwest Arkansas

Lowell Mayor Chris Moore confirmed with 5NEWS that, "the project has submitted a large-scale plan on Thursday for review by staff."

A Costco Wholesale could soon be coming to Northwest Arkansas.

The Mayor had no additional information and deferred to the company for questions.

A Costco Representative released the following statement to 5NEWS:

"Unfortunately, it is our company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until we are ready to share details about the new location (usually 2-3 months in advance). In the future, please visit our website. There you will find the names and dates of upcoming locations."

