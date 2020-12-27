Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations close to record high

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas rose Sunday to near their recent record high, as state health officials reported more than 900 news cases of COVID-19 and 41 more deaths linked to the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there are 1,093 state residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 34 more than Saturday. The state record was set Wednesday when there were 1,110 patients hospitalized with the disease. The department says were 649 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 259 more probable cases Saturday. Health officials have warned holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus.