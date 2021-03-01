Arkansas reports record coronavirus hospitalizations

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas have again set a new record high, as the pandemic’s strains state medical resources.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas have again set a new record high, as the pandemic’s strains state medical resources.

Health officials say there were 1,216 people in Arkansas hospitals with COVID-19 Saturday, an increase of 31 from the day before.

Arkansas has repeatedly broken previous records for hospitalizations and case counts over the past week as the virus surges following holiday gatherings and travel.