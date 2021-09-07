CorgiFest to be held in Mulberry

The event will have Corgi races, a costume contest and vendor and door prizes.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Mulberry will be hosting CorgiFest this fall at Kirskey Park.

The event will have Corgi races, a costume contest with vendor and door prizes.

The event is free and anyone is welcome to bring their Corgi or any dog breed. Even if you don't own a dog, you are still welcome to enjoy the show.

The event is also free for vendors, but they will need to bring their own tables. In exchange for table space, they are asking vendors to please bring a few door prize items or several goody bags.

CorgiFest will be held on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

T-shirts and tumblers will be available to order and must be ordered by Oct. 1. T-shirts are deep heather lightweight and soft for only $18, and 20-ounce tumblers are $20. If you cannot attend the event, your order can be shipped to you for an additional $5. Corgi stickers will be available for $1 each at the KBI Farm booth.