Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival drives trick-or-treaters to the Benton County Fairgrounds

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Trick-or-treaters filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Friday (Oct. 30) for the Benton County Sheriff's Office 5th annual Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival.

This year's event is a drive-thru event to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone remained inside their vehicles, and volunteers from each booth passed out candy as cars came through.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said the event is a great way for their department to stay connected with the community and have some fun. The Benton County Sheriff's Office created themed booths for the celebration.