Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival drives trick-or-treaters to the Benton County Fairgrounds

Trick-or-treaters filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Friday for the Benton County Sheriff's Office 5th annual Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Trick-or-treaters filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Friday (Oct. 30) for the Benton County Sheriff's Office 5th annual Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival. 

This year's event is a drive-thru event to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone remained inside their vehicles, and volunteers from each booth passed out candy as cars came through. 

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said the event is a great way for their department to stay connected with the community and have some fun. The Benton County Sheriff's Office created themed booths for the celebration.

"The booths have all been created by people within our division. So at the sheriff's office, they created their design and all kinds of stuff," Lt. Jenkins said. 

